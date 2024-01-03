Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsSeltos vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

Kia Seltos vs Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Seltos and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Seltos
Kia Seltos
HTE 1.5
₹10.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
2.7 GX 7 STR
₹16.26 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
G1.5 MPi2TR-FE
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm245 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm164 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
12
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,51,21520,04,003
Ex-Showroom Price
10,89,90017,18,000
RTO
1,12,9901,87,800
Insurance
47,82597,703
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,89343,073
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

Toyota Innova has been a power performer on Indian roads for decades and needs absolutely no introduction to absolutely anyone here. And if Innova was the trusty choice on the vast landscapes of the country, the Innova Crysta bridged the divide between fleet and private owners in a way no other passenger vehicle had or still has. But while Crysta continues to rule the large MPV segment, evolution ...

was inevitable and in the face of a string of newer three-row people movers in the market, Toyota Innova Hycross is all set to descend here as a potential game changer.The Innova Hycross has several claims to fame apart from its ‘Innova’ name tag. It is promising a dominant road presence, intimidating styling that is more on the lines of SUV body type, plenty of space in the cabin and a strong hybrid engine that significantly enhances the mileage of this mile muncher. Does the Innova Hycross then tick all the right boxes ahead of its official price launch?<strong>Here's a first-impression review of the all-new </strong><a target="_blank" href="https://auto.hindustantimes.com/new-cars/toyota"><strong>Toyota</strong></a><strong> Innova Hycross:</strong><h2>How big is the Toyota Innova Hycross:</h2>The Innova Crysta has always been a family vehicle with the dimensions to fit in everyone, and then some more. The Innova Hycross builds on this and enhances the numbers further still. The Innova Hycross measures 4,755 mm in length, is 1,845 mm wide and stands 1,795 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,850 mm which ought to translate into more space on the inside.<table><tbody><tr><td>Innova Hycross vs Innova Crysta - dimensions</td><td>Hycross</td><td>Crysta</td></tr><tr><td>&nbsp;</td><td>&nbsp;</td><td>&nbsp;</td></tr><tr><td>Length</td><td>4755mm</td><td>4735mm</td></tr><tr><td>Width</td><td>1845mm</td><td>1830mm</td></tr><tr><td>Height</td><td>1795mm</td><td>1795mm</td></tr><tr><td>Wheelbase</td><td>2850mm</td><td>2750mm</td></tr><tr><td>Ground clearance</td><td>185mm</td><td>178mm</td></tr><tr><td>Cargo space</td><td>300 litres</td><td>300 litres</td></tr></tbody></table>While the Innova Hycross has bigger dimensions than the Innova Crysta, it is more likely to connect with potential buyers through its looks that are significantly differentWhile still an MPV largely, the SUV-ish credentials as far as visual cues are concerned, are undeniable

Read More

Toyota Innova Hycross first impression review: Innova Crysta on hybrid steroids

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Hyundai Creta1493.0 cc to 1497.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Kia Seltos1482 cc to 1497 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Creta vs Seltos
Hindustan Times
Kia Sonet998.0 cc to 1493.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic7.79 - 14.89 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Kia Seltos1482 cc to 1497 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Sonet vs Seltos

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Toyota has updated the prices on the Innova Hycross for MY2024 and the range now starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
    Toyota Innova Hycross prices hiked by up to 42,000 for the new year
    3 Jan 2024
    The United States was the Rolls-Royce's biggest market in 2023, followed by China
    Rolls-Royce delivers record number of cars in 2023
    10 Jan 2024
    Honda 2Wheelers India's exports shined in December 2023 with 31,022 units shipped overseas, registering an 82% growth year-on-year
    Honda 2Wheelers India reports a 27% increase in sales in December 2023
    3 Jan 2024
    The 2024 Hyundai Creta is all set to hit the Indian market on 16th January 2024, which will intensify the rivalry in the mid-size SUV segment, where other models like Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Mahindra Scorpio-N are among the strong players.
    2024 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which South Korean SUV should you choose
    11 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia Seltos 2023 has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Kia Seltos 2023 facelift SUV: First drive review
    23 Jul 2023
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    19 Jun 2023
    Kia will announce the prices of the Seltos facelift SUV on July 14. Bookings for the new Seltos will begin on the same day.
    Kia Seltos facelift SUV: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    View all
     