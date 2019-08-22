|Engine Type
|Smartstream G 1.5
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|825
|306
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|16.5
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
|-
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Electric
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹11,30,650
|₹12,39,825
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹9,95,000
|₹11,99,000
|RTO
|₹69,650
|₹6,230
|Insurance
|₹41,623
|₹34,095
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹23,788
|₹26,648