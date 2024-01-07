Saved Articles

Kia Seltos vs Tata Punch CNG

In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Seltos and Tata Punch CNG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Seltos
Kia Seltos
HTE 1.5
₹10.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Punch CNG
Tata Punch CNG
Pure iCNG
₹7.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
G1.5 MPi1.2 Revotron
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm103 Nm @ 3230 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolCNG
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,51,2158,01,156
Ex-Showroom Price
10,89,9007,09,000
RTO
1,12,99051,540
Insurance
47,82540,116
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,89317,219

Hindustan Times
Hyundai Creta1493.0 cc to 1497.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Kia Seltos1482 cc to 1497 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Creta vs Seltos
Hindustan Times
Kia Sonet998.0 cc to 1493.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic7.79 - 14.89 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Kia Seltos1482 cc to 1497 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Sonet vs Seltos

    Latest News

    Tata Punch EV has five different variants, namely Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+.
    Tata Punch EV variants explained as bookings open ahead of launch
    7 Jan 2024
    Tata Motors has rolled out 3 lakh units of Punch SUV within a little over two years since it was first launched in India.
    Tata Punch SUV hits 3 lakh production milestone. All eyes on Punch EV launch this year
    5 Jan 2024
    The 2024 Hyundai Creta is all set to hit the Indian market on 16th January 2024, which will intensify the rivalry in the mid-size SUV segment, where other models like Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Mahindra Scorpio-N are among the strong players.
    2024 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which South Korean SUV should you choose
    11 Jan 2024
    Tata Motors unveiled its second electric SUV Punch EV few days ago, which is slated to launch in India sometime in February 2024 and would be priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Punch EV, India's smallest electric SUV to launch soon. What we know so far
    11 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia Seltos 2023 has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Kia Seltos 2023 facelift SUV: First drive review
    23 Jul 2023
    Petrol vs CNG vs Diesel Cars vs EV - Which is Better?
    Petrol vs CNG vs Diesel Cars vs EV - Which is Better? | All Things Auto
    7 Jul 2023
    Kia will announce the prices of the Seltos facelift SUV on July 14. Bookings for the new Seltos will begin on the same day.
    Kia Seltos facelift SUV: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India | All Things Auto
    30 Jun 2023
    View all
     