In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Seltos and Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE, Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seltos vs Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Seltos
|Altroz cng [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Kia
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 10.99 Lakhs
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.9 to 20.7 kmpl
|26.2 to 26.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3