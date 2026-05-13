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Kia Seltos vs Tata Altroz

In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Seltos and Tata Altroz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE, Tata Altroz Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol 5MT. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Altroz: 1199 cc engine, 19.5 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seltos vs Altroz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seltos Altroz
BrandKiaTata
Price₹ 10.99 Lakhs₹ 6.3 Lakhs
Mileage17.9 to 20.7 kmpl19.5 to 26.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Seltos
Kia Seltos
HTE
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Altroz
Tata Altroz
Smart Petrol 5MT
₹6.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kia Seltos Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Grille
Dashboard
Steering Wheel
Headlight
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Specification
Engine Type
SmartStream G1.51.2 Revotron
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300-144 rpm87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16185 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringIndependent MacPherson Dual Path Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil SpringTwist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16185 / 60 R16
Length
4460 mm3990 mm
Wheelbase
2690 mm2501 mm
Height
1635 mm1523 mm
Width
1830 mm1755 mm
Bootspace
447 litres345 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
47 litres37 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Heater
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualManual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control,Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearAll
Adjustable ORVM
NoExternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body-Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No-
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,75,8697,17,707
Ex-Showroom Price
10,99,0006,29,990
RTO
1,21,90055,529
Insurance
54,46931,688
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,42315,426
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Premium features setMultiple engine optionsWell designed

Cons

Lack of quality at placesLethargic diesel engineNoisy cabin for CNG variants

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