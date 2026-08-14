In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Seltos and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seltos vs Rapid TSI Comparison