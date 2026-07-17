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Kia Seltos vs Renault Kiger

In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Seltos and Renault Kiger, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE, Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seltos vs Kiger Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seltos Kiger
BrandKiaRenault
Price₹ 10.99 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage17.9 to 20.7 kmpl18.24 to 20.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Seltos
Kia Seltos
HTE
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kiger
Renault Kiger
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kia Seltos Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Wheel
Taillight
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Steering Wheel
Front Right Side
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Specification
Engine Type
SmartStream G1.51.0L Energy
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm96 Nm @ 3400-3600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300-144 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric) steering with 3 spokes
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring, Anti-roll Bar & Traverse Arm
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil SpringTorsion Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16195 / 60 R16
Length
4460 mm3990 mm
Wheelbase
2690 mm2500 mm
Height
1635 mm1605 mm
Width
1830 mm1750 mm
Bootspace
447 litres405 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
47 litres40 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualManual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control,Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
NoInternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
SilverPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body-ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming-
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
NoNo
ADAS
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,75,8696,43,117
Ex-Showroom Price
10,99,0005,81,000
RTO
1,21,90032,240
Insurance
54,46929,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,42313,823
Latest Offers
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On Renault Kiger: Cash offer upto INR 20,000 on Se...
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