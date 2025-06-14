In 2026 when choosing among the Kia Seltos and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seltos vs ZS EV Comparison