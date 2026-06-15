In 2026 when choosing among the Kia Seltos and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seltos vs Comet EV Comparison