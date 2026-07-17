In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI 1.0. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Wagon R: 998 cc engine, 23.56 to 34.05 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seltos vs Wagon R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Seltos
|Wagon r
|Brand
|Kia
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 10.99 Lakhs
|₹ 4.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.9 to 20.7 kmpl
|23.56 to 34.05 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3