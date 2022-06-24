In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seltos vs Vitara Brezza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Seltos
|Vitara brezza
|Brand
|Kia
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 10.99 Lakhs
|₹ 7.61 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.9 to 20.7 kmpl
|17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4