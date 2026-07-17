In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seltos vs S-Cross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Seltos
|S-cross
|Brand
|Kia
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 10.99 Lakhs
|₹ 8.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.9 to 20.7 kmpl
|18.4 to 18.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4