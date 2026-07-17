In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE, Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price starts at Rs. 6.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2L MT. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Fronx: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seltos vs Fronx Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Seltos
|Fronx
|Brand
|Kia
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 10.99 Lakhs
|₹ 6.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.9 to 20.7 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4