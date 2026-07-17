In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Ertiga: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seltos vs Ertiga Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Seltos
|Ertiga
|Brand
|Kia
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 10.99 Lakhs
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.9 to 20.7 kmpl
|20.51 to 26.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4