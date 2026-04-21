hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsSeltos vs Celerio

Kia Seltos vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio

In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Celerio, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE, Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price starts at Rs. 4.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Celerio: 998 cc engine, 24.97 to 34.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seltos vs Celerio Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seltos Celerio
BrandKiaMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 10.99 Lakhs₹ 4.7 Lakhs
Mileage17.9 to 20.7 kmpl24.97 to 34.43 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Seltos
Kia Seltos
HTE
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
LXi
₹4.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Kia Seltos Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Grille
Front Right Side
Headlight
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
SmartStream G1.5K10C
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300-144 rpm66 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16165 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric)Electronic Power Steering
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil SpringTorision Beam with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16165 / 70 R14
Length
4460 mm3695 mm
Wheelbase
2690 mm2435 mm
Height
1635 mm1555 mm
Width
1830 mm1655 mm
Bootspace
447 litres313 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
47 litres32 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualManual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control,Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessWith Key
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearNo
Adjustable ORVM
NoExternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
SilverBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body-ColouredBoth Sides
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingNo
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
High-beam Assist
NoNo
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,75,8696,18,945
Ex-Showroom Price
10,99,0005,64,000
RTO
1,21,90027,390
Insurance
54,46927,055
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,42313,303
Expert Rating
-

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a natural upgrade from Celerio.
5 compact SUVs I would buy if I had to upgrade from Maruti Suzuki Celerio
21 Apr 2026
The Nissan Tekton Tekna+ goes up against the Kia Seltos GTX(O) with a lower price and a strong safety list.
Nissan Tekton Tekna+ vs Kia Seltos GTX (O): Which top-spec SUV offers more?
17 Jul 2026
The Seltos was already pretty well equipped and now with new features, the case for buying the Seltos becomes even stronger.
Kia Seltos GTX(O), X-Line(O) launched in India with upgraded ADAS, HUD and connected tech
1 Jul 2026
Maruti now offers 6 airbags and few other safety features as standard with its cars.
Maruti Alto K10, Eeco, WagonR and Celerio gets 6 airbags as standard
13 May 2025
The 2026 Kia Seltos has been unveiled in India ahead of a January 2 launch date
If I were buying the Kia Seltos, this is the variant I would choose
6 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki’s small car range, including the Alto K10 and WagonR, now comes with price protection for early bookings.
Maruti Suzuki offers price protection against hike for Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio & WagonR buyers
10 Jun 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Kia Syros SUV will be positioned between the flagship models Sonet and Seltos. Bookings for the Syros will start in January and the full price list will be announced after that.
Watch: Kia Syros SUV breaks cover, price launch in January
20 Dec 2024
Kia Syros SUV has been launched in India as a model which is positioned between the Sonet and Seltos SUV and offer best of both the sub-compact and compact SUVs. Equipped with both petrol and diesel engine options, the Syros also promises to impress with its drive dynamics.
Kia Syros first drive review: Quirky, tallboy, unconventional SUV promises to offer best of Sonet, Seltos
28 Jan 2025
Maruti Celerio, India's most fuel-efficient petrol car with 26.68 kmpl mileage, was launched earlier this month at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Maruti Celerio: First Drive Review
17 Nov 2021
Maruti Celerio, India's most fuel-efficient petrol car with 26.68 kmpl mileage, was launched earlier this month at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
How Maruti Celerio became India's most fuel efficient petrol car
23 Nov 2021
The Celerio has a whole lot of spirit and the latest edition is a consolidation of proven strengths.
Maruti Celerio 2021: Pros and Cons
4 Dec 2021
The Kia EV9 GT gets a new driver-selectable Electronically Controlled Suspension that brings multiple modes with individual settings for shock damping, steering and brake feel.
Kia EV9 GT 2025 breaks cover. More powerful than India-spec EV9: First look
23 Nov 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers