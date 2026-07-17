In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seltos vs Brezza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Seltos
|Brezza
|Brand
|Kia
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 10.99 Lakhs
|₹ 7.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.9 to 20.7 kmpl
|19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Transmission
|Cylinders
|4
|-