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Kia Seltos vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza

In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seltos vs Brezza Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seltos Brezza
BrandKiaMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 10.99 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Mileage17.9 to 20.7 kmpl19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Transmission
Cylinders4-

Filters
Seltos
Kia Seltos
HTE
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kia Seltos Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
SmartStream G1.5K10C DiTC Smart Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm170 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300-144 rpm109 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder998 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16215 / 60 R16
Length
4460 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2690 mm2500 mm
Height
1635 mm1685 mm
Width
1830 mm1790 mm
Bootspace
447 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
47 litres48 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltYes
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualAutomatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control,Yes
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front ArmrestYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
No-
One Touch -Down
DriverYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body-Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch - Up
DriverYes
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming-
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No-
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphYes
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricYes
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearYes
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,75,8698,36,140
Ex-Showroom Price
10,99,0007,39,900
RTO
1,21,90060,793
Insurance
54,46934,947
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,42317,971
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

New Engine, better performanceVentilated front seatsUnderbody CNG tank

Cons

Small boot of 328LHard plastics used all over the cabinNo ADAS

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