Kia Seltos vs Mahindra XUV 400 EV

In 2024 when choosing among the Kia Seltos and Mahindra XUV 400 EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

Seltos
Kia Seltos
HTE 1.5
₹10.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XUV 400 EV
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
EC 3.3 KW
₹15.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
G1.5 MPi-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWD-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,51,21516,90,683
Ex-Showroom Price
10,89,90015,99,000
RTO
1,12,99020,000
Insurance
47,82571,183
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,89336,339

