In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Seltos and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE, Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seltos vs KUV100 NXT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Seltos
|Kuv100 nxt
|Brand
|Kia
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 10.99 Lakhs
|₹ 5.66 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.9 to 20.7 kmpl
|18.15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|1198 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3