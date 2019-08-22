HT Auto
Kia Seltos vs Mahindra e2o-plus

Seltos
Kia Seltos
HTE 1.5
₹9.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.5Electric Motor
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
825110 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm70 Nm @ 1000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm25 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,30,6509,93,155
Ex-Showroom Price
9,95,0008,81,425
RTO
69,65061,700
Insurance
41,62350,030
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,78821,346
