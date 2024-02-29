In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Seltos and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Seltos and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.5, Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Seltos vs Sonet [2023-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seltos Sonet [2023-2024] Brand Kia Kia Price ₹ 10.9 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 17.0 to 20.7 kmpl 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1482 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4