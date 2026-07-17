Seltos [2019-2023] vs Yaris Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seltos [2019-2023] Yaris Brand Kia Toyota Price ₹ 9.95 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Mileage 21 kmpl 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1493 cc 1496 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Clutchless Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Seltos [2019-2023] and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.5 Diesel, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Seltos [2019-2023]: 1493 cc engine, 21 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.