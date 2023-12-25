In 2023 when choosing between the Kia Seltos [2019-2023] and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Kia Seltos [2019-2023] and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 9.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.5 Diesel, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Seltos [2019-2023]: 1493 cc engine, 21 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 16.14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less