In 2023 when choosing between the Kia Seltos [2019-2023] and Tata Punch CNG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Kia Seltos [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 9.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.5 Diesel, Tata Punch CNG Price starts at Rs 7.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Pure iCNG.
Seltos [2019-2023]: 1493 cc engine, 21 kmpl mileage.
Punch CNG: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
