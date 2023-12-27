In 2023 when choosing among the Kia Seltos [2019-2023] and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and
In 2023 when choosing among the Kia Seltos [2019-2023] and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Kia Seltos [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 9.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.5 Diesel and Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs 14.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range.
Seltos [2019-2023]: 1493 cc engine, 21 kmpl mileage.
Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
