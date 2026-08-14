Seltos [2019-2023] vs Rapid TSI Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seltos [2019-2023] Rapid tsi Brand Kia Skoda Price ₹ 9.95 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 21 kmpl 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1493 cc 999 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Clutchless Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Seltos [2019-2023] and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.5 Diesel, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Seltos [2019-2023]: 1493 cc engine, 21 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.