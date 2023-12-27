Saved Articles

Kia Seltos [2019-2023] vs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

In 2023 when choosing between the Kia Seltos [2019-2023] and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Seltos [2019-2023]
Kia Seltos [2019-2023]
HTE 1.5 Diesel
₹10.52 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
LXI 1.0
₹5.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5L CRDI VGTK10B
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1050779 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
2124.35 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 4000 rpm66 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,68,8416,08,310
Ex-Showroom Price
10,65,0005,54,500
RTO
1,33,12527,010
Insurance
43,68426,300
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,70213,074

