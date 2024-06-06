Seltos [2019-2023] vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seltos [2019-2023] Swift [2021-2024] Brand Kia Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 9.95 Lakhs ₹ 5.99 Lakhs Mileage 21 kmpl 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1493 cc 1197 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Clutchless Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2024 when choosing between the Kia Seltos [2019-2023] and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.5 Diesel, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. Seltos [2019-2023]: 1493 cc engine, 21 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.