Seltos [2019-2023]
Kia Seltos [2019-2023]
HTE 1.5 Diesel
₹10.52 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
LXi
₹5.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5L CRDI VGT1.2L DualJet
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1050860.62
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
2123.26
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 4000 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,68,8416,80,137
Ex-Showroom Price
10,65,0005,98,000
RTO
1,33,12530,629
Insurance
43,68429,667
Accessories Charges
010,123
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,70214,379
