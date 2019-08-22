Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|1.5L CRDI VGT
|2.0 Turbo Petrol With Direct Injection (TGDi)
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|1050
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|380 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|21
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|113 bhp @ 4000 rpm
|197 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Cruise Control
|No
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|-
|Parking Assist
|No
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹12,68,841
|₹14,66,017
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹10,65,000
|₹12,49,000
|RTO
|₹1,33,125
|₹1,36,900
|Insurance
|₹43,684
|₹79,617
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹26,702
|₹31,510