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HomeCompare CarsSeltos [2019-2023] vs XUV300

Kia Seltos [2019-2023] vs Mahindra XUV300

In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Seltos [2019-2023] and Mahindra XUV300, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.5 Diesel, Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol. Seltos [2019-2023]: 1493 cc engine, 21 kmpl mileage. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seltos [2019-2023] vs XUV300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seltos [2019-2023] Xuv300
BrandKiaMahindra
Price₹ 9.95 Lakhs₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Mileage21 kmpl17.0 to 20.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc1197 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Clutchless Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Seltos [2019-2023]
Kia Seltos [2019-2023]
HTE 1.5 Diesel
₹10.52 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
W2 1.2 Petrol
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kia Seltos [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Wheel
Door Handle
Side Mirror
Deshboard
Rear View
Left Side View
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5L CRDI VGT1.2 Turbo
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1050-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm200 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 4000 rpm109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil SpringTwist beam suspension with coil spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut with anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16205 / 65 R16
Ground Clearance
190180 mm
Length
43153995 mm
Wheelbase
26102600 mm
Height
16201627 mm
Width
18001821 mm
Bootspace
433257 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5042 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessWith Key
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Digital DisplayNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack and Beige
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,68,8419,07,858
Ex-Showroom Price
10,65,0007,99,000
RTO
1,33,12564,930
Insurance
43,68443,428
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,70219,513
Expert Rating
-

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