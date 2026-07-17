In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Seltos [2019-2023] and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.5 Diesel, Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E). Seltos [2019-2023]: 1493 cc engine, 21 kmpl mileage. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seltos [2019-2023] vs Scorpio N [2022-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Seltos [2019-2023]
|Scorpio n [2022-2026]
|Brand
|Kia
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 9.95 Lakhs
|₹ 13.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21 kmpl
|12.12 to 15.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Clutchless Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4