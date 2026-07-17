Seltos [2019-2023] vs Scorpio N [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seltos [2019-2023] Scorpio n [2022-2026] Brand Kia Mahindra Price ₹ 9.95 Lakhs ₹ 13.49 Lakhs Mileage 21 kmpl 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl Engine Capacity 1493 cc 1997 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Clutchless Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Seltos [2019-2023] and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.5 Diesel, Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E). Seltos [2019-2023]: 1493 cc engine, 21 kmpl mileage. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.