Seltos [2019-2023] vs e2o-plus Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seltos [2019-2023] E2o-plus Brand Kia Mahindra Price ₹ 9.95 Lakhs ₹ 7.34 Lakhs Range - 110 km/charge Mileage 21 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 10.08 kwh Engine Capacity 1493 cc - Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Clutchless Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Automatic Charging Time - 6hrs @ 220V Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Kia Seltos [2019-2023] and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.5 Diesel and Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4. Seltos [2019-2023]: 1493 cc engine, 21 kmpl mileage. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.