In 2026 when choosing among the Kia EV6 and Volvo XC40, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia EV6 Price starts at Rs. 65.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GT Line AWD and Volvo XC40 Price starts at Rs. 41.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 R-Design. EV6 gets a battery pack of up to 84 kWh. XC40: 1969 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EV6 vs XC40 Comparison