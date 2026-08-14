In 2026 when choosing among the Kia EV6 and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia EV6 Price starts at Rs. 65.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GT Line AWD and Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription. EV6 gets a battery pack of up to 84 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EV6 vs v90-cross-country Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ev6
|V90-cross-country
|Brand
|Kia
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 65.97 Lakhs
|₹ 65.31 Lakhs
|Range
|663 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|84 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)
|-