In 2026 when choosing among the Kia EV6 and Volvo S60, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia EV6 Price starts at Rs. 65.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GT Line AWD and Volvo S60 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 Inscription. EV6 gets a battery pack of up to 84 kWh. S60: 1969 cc engine, 14.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EV6 vs S60 Comparison