Kia EV6 vs Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]

In 2023, when choosing between the Kia EV6 and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

EV6
Kia EV6
GT Line
₹59.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Vellfire [2020-2023]
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]
Hybrid
₹87.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.2 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
226 bhp141 bhp @ 4500 rpm
Driving Range
528 Km948
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Transmission
Automatic, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery
77.4 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor PanNickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Range
528 km-
Max Speed
260 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Driver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
-Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
-Yes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
62,86,8321,01,89,715
Ex-Showroom Price
59,95,00089,90,000
RTO
33,0008,99,030
Insurance
2,58,3323,00,185
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,35,1282,19,016

