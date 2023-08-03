In 2026, when choosing between the Kia EV6 and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Kia EV6 Price starts at Rs. 65.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GT Line AWD, Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. EV6 gets a battery pack of up to 84 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EV6 vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ev6
|Vellfire [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Kia
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 65.97 Lakhs
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|Range
|663 km/charge
|948
|Battery Capacity
|84 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)
|-