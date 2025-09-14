In 2026, when choosing between the Kia EV6 and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Kia EV6 Price starts at Rs. 65.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GT Line AWD, Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 41.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. EV6 gets a battery pack of up to 84 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EV6 vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ev6
|Fortuner legender
|Brand
|Kia
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 65.97 Lakhs
|₹ 41.54 Lakhs
|Range
|663 km/charge
|1152 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|84 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)
|-