Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsEV6 vs Camry

Kia EV6 vs Toyota Camry

In 2024, when choosing between the Kia EV6 and Toyota Camry, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.

EV6 vs Camry Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ev6 Camry
BrandKiaToyota
Price₹ 60.95 Lakhs₹ 46.17 Lakhs
Range708 km/charge958
Battery Capacity77.4 kWh245 Volt
Charging Time--
...Read More

Filters
EV6
Kia EV6
GT Line
₹60.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Camry
Toyota Camry
Hybrid
₹46.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
77.4 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear AxlePermanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.2 seconds-
Driving Range
528 Km958
Transmission
Automatic, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Max Motor Performance
226 bhp119 bhp 202 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
ElectricHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
260 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,86,68852,34,691
Ex-Showroom Price
60,95,00046,17,000
RTO
29,0004,72,030
Insurance
2,62,1881,45,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,37,2741,12,513
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great looksSpacious cabinImpressive claimed range figure

Cons

Expected to be costly for a Kia model

EV6 Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Kia EV6null | Electric | Automatic59.95 - 64.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Volvo XC40 Rechargenull | Electric | Automatic55.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
EV6 vs XC40 Recharge
Hindustan Times
Kia EV6null | Electric | Automatic59.95 - 64.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
BYD Atto 3null | Electric | Automatic33.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
EV6 vs Atto 3

Trending cars

  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹11 - 20.15 Lakhs
  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Rapidly surging demand for utility vehicles, especially SUVs has helped Toyota to post impressive growth and sales numbers in January 2024.
    SUV rush helps Toyota post highest-ever monthly sales in January at 24,609 unit
    1 Feb 2024
    Kia EV3 concept is a small SUV that is underlining its modern styling on the outside to eventually connect with the EV-buying audience.
    Kia EV3 SUV and EV4 sedan unveiled at LA Auto Show. Check what's special
    17 Nov 2023
    Kia K-Charge initiative aims to make locating a charger and making payments for charging easier for EV6 owners in the country.
    What is Kia K-Charge initiative and why does it make sense for EV6 owners
    6 Dec 2023
    File photo used for representational purpose.
    Which electric car has the quickest charge time? Check out the top-10 list
    17 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class secure five-star ratings at Euro NCAP crash tests.
    Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class secure five-star ratings at Euro NCAP crash tests
    25 May 2022
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 promises to offer range of up to 480 kms on a single charge when armed with a a 72.6 kWh battery pack.
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 to launch in India soon. Bookings open in December
    29 Nov 2022
    The Ioniq 5 is the second electric car from Hyundai Motor in India and is a technical cousin to Kia EV6.
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: First Drive Impressions
    11 Feb 2023
    Kia EV6 promises a range of more than 500 kms on a single charge.
    Kia EV6: Track Test Review
    25 May 2022
    View all
     