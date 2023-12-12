Saved Articles

Kia EV6 vs Porsche Macan

In 2023 when choosing among the Kia EV6 and Porsche Macan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

EV6
Kia EV6
GT Line
₹59.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Macan
Porsche Macan
Base
₹69.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.2 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
226 bhp-
Driving Range
528 Km802.75
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Transmission
Automatic, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery
77.4 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Range
528 km-
Max Speed
260 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Driver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
-Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
-2
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
62,86,83295,03,701
Ex-Showroom Price
59,95,00083,21,000
RTO
33,0008,32,100
Insurance
2,58,3323,50,101
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,35,1282,04,271
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

Excellent car packed with all stuff around all terrains in India. We feel the power under our legs and on flattening the accelerator peddle, the car just vanishes into thin air. Amazing driving experience and would like to call it a drivers car and the engine stands very obedient to the driver making the driver the king.I was also amazed by the fuel economy of around 13kmpl in spite of non-comprom...

ising performance. The interiors are just awesome and hug the person and a bit disappointed with rear-seat space as it was not comfortable for a 6ft guy to sit in the rear with the front seat adjusted to extreme back, but after all, we know that Porsche is a drivers car and not an owner so rear seating doesn't matter much. The transmission is just awesome with seamless gear shifts and paddle shifts make it a bit sporty. Overall very much happy with the drive and response of engine which comes with a power of around 250 bhp and 300nm torque.

Read More

