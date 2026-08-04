In 2026 when choosing among the Kia EV6 and Porsche Macan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia EV6 Price starts at Rs. 65.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GT Line AWD and Porsche Macan Price starts at Rs. 96.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Base. EV6 gets a battery pack of up to 84 kWh. Macan: 1984 cc engine, 6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EV6 vs Macan Comparison