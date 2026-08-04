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Kia EV6 vs Porsche Macan

In 2026 when choosing among the Kia EV6 and Porsche Macan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia EV6 Price starts at Rs. 65.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GT Line AWD and Porsche Macan Price starts at Rs. 96.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Base. EV6 gets a battery pack of up to 84 kWh. Macan: 1984 cc engine, 6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EV6 vs Macan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ev6 Macan
BrandKiaPorsche
Price₹ 65.97 Lakhs₹ 96.05 Lakhs
Range663 km/charge-
Mileage-6 kmpl
Battery Capacity84 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)-

Filters
EV6
Kia EV6
GT Line AWD
₹65.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Macan
Porsche Macan
Base
₹96.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kia EV6 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Right Side
Rear Left Side
Dashboard
Left Side View
Steering Wheel
Right Side View
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
84 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One Motor Each on Front and Rear Axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.3 seconds6.4 seconds
Driving Range
663 km-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
321 bhp, 605 Nm-
Charging Time
73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R19235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutFully Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Multi LinkSelf-tracking Trapezoidal-link
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R19255 / 50 R19
Length
4695 mm4726 mm
Wheelbase
2900 mm2807 mm
Height
1570 mm1621 mm
Width
1890 mm1922 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneYes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not ApplicableDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote with Boot Opener
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableOptional
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Scuff Plates
MetallicOptional
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
FrontAll
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited60000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8No
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesOptional
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
146+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Find My Car
YesOptional
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesNo
High-beam Assist
YesNo
ADAS
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesNo
Lane Departure Prevention
YesNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
AllNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Ventilated Seat Type
CooledNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, headrest forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
69,07,6711,09,65,615
Ex-Showroom Price
65,96,63896,05,000
RTO
29,0009,60,500
Insurance
2,81,5333,99,615
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,48,4722,35,693
Expert Rating
-

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