In 2026 when choosing among the Kia EV6 and Porsche 718, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia EV6 Price starts at Rs. 65.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GT Line AWD and Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. EV6 gets a battery pack of up to 84 kWh. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EV6 vs 718 Comparison