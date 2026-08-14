In 2026 when choosing among the Kia EV6 and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia EV6 Price starts at Rs. 65.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GT Line AWD and MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. EV6 gets a battery pack of up to 84 kWh. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EV6 vs Cooper Convertible Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ev6
|Cooper convertible
|Brand
|Kia
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 65.97 Lakhs
|₹ 44 Lakhs
|Range
|663 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|16.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|84 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)
|-