In 2026 when choosing among the Kia EV6 and Mini clubman, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia EV6 Price starts at Rs. 65.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GT Line AWD and Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S. EV6 gets a battery pack of up to 84 kWh. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EV6 vs clubman Comparison