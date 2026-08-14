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Kia EV6 vs Mini clubman

In 2026 when choosing among the Kia EV6 and Mini clubman, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia EV6 Price starts at Rs. 65.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GT Line AWD and Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S. EV6 gets a battery pack of up to 84 kWh. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EV6 vs clubman Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ev6 Clubman
BrandKiaMini
Price₹ 65.97 Lakhs₹ 41.9 Lakhs
Range663 km/charge-
Mileage-14 kmpl
Battery Capacity84 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Charging Time73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)-

Filters
EV6
Kia EV6
GT Line AWD
₹65.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
clubman
Mini clubman
Clubman Cooper S
₹41.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
84 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One Motor Each on Front and Rear Axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.3 seconds-
Driving Range
663 km616 Km
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
321 bhp, 605 Nm-
Charging Time
73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R19195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutSingle joint spring-strut front axle
Rear Suspension
Multi LinkMultiple control-arm rear axle
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R19195 / 55 R16
Length
4695 mm3850 mm
Wheelbase
2900 mm2495 mm
Height
1570 mm1414 mm
Width
1890 mm1727 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not ApplicableYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
FrontAll
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
146
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
ADAS
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
AllNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Ventilated Seat Type
CooledNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
69,07,67148,31,029
Ex-Showroom Price
65,96,63841,90,000
RTO
29,0004,48,000
Insurance
2,81,5331,93,029
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,48,4721,03,837

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