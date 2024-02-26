Saved Articles

Kia EV6 vs Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing among the Kia EV6 and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

EV6 vs GLA [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ev6 Gla [2021-2024]
BrandKiaMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 60.95 Lakhs₹ 48.5 Lakhs
Range708 km/charge-
Mileage-17 to 19 kmpl
Battery Capacity77.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1332 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
EV6
Kia EV6
GT Line
₹60.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GLA [2021-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]
200
₹48.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
77.4 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.2 seconds8.7 seconds
Driving Range
528 Km-
Transmission
Automatic, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Max Motor Performance
226 bhp-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Speed
260 kmph210 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,86,68855,57,015
Ex-Showroom Price
60,95,00048,50,000
RTO
29,0005,14,000
Insurance
2,62,1881,92,515
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,37,2741,19,441
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great looksSpacious cabinImpressive claimed range figure

Cons

Expected to be costly for a Kia model

EV6 Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Kia EV6null | Electric | Automatic59.95 - 64.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Volvo XC40 Rechargenull | Electric | Automatic55.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
EV6 vs XC40 Recharge
Hindustan Times
Kia EV6null | Electric | Automatic59.95 - 64.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
BYD Atto 3null | Electric | Automatic33.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
EV6 vs Atto 3

GLA [2021-2024] Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]1332.0 cc to 1950.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic48.5 - 52.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Audi Q3null | Petrol | Manual,Automatic44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
GLA [2021-2024] vs Q3
Hindustan Times
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]1332.0 cc to 1950.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic48.5 - 52.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
BMW X11499.0 to 1995.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
GLA [2021-2024] vs X1
Hindustan Times
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]1332.0 cc to 1950.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic48.5 - 52.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Audi A4null | Petrol | Automatic42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
GLA [2021-2024] vs A4

