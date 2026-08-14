In 2026 when choosing among the Kia EV6 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia EV6 Price starts at Rs. 65.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GT Line AWD and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 68.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for C300. EV6 gets a battery pack of up to 84 kWh. C-Class Cabriolet: 1991 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EV6 vs C-Class Cabriolet Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ev6
|C-class cabriolet
|Brand
|Kia
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 65.97 Lakhs
|₹ 68.7 Lakhs
|Range
|663 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|17.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|84 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)
|-