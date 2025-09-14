In 2026 when choosing among the Kia EV6 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class [2018-2022], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia EV6 Price starts at Rs. 65.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GT Line AWD and Mercedes-Benz C-Class [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 50.01 Lakhs (last recorded price) for C 200 Progressive. EV6 gets a battery pack of up to 84 kWh. C-Class [2018-2022]: 1950 cc engine, kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EV6 vs C-Class [2018-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ev6
|C-class [2018-2022]
|Brand
|Kia
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 65.97 Lakhs
|₹ 50.01 Lakhs
|Range
|663 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|84 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)
|-