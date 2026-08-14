In 2026 when choosing among the Kia EV6 and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia EV6 Price starts at Rs. 65.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GT Line AWD and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 83.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC. EV6 gets a battery pack of up to 84 kWh. AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]: 2996 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EV6 vs AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ev6
|Amg glc43 coupe [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Kia
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 65.97 Lakhs
|₹ 83.1 Lakhs
|Range
|663 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|9.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|84 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)
|-