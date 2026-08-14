In 2026 when choosing among the Kia EV6 and Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia EV6 Price starts at Rs. 65.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GT Line AWD and Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Price starts at Rs. 57.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC. EV6 gets a battery pack of up to 84 kWh. AMG A35 Limousine: 1991 cc engine, 13.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EV6 vs AMG A35 Limousine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ev6
|Amg a35 limousine
|Brand
|Kia
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 65.97 Lakhs
|₹ 57.6 Lakhs
|Range
|663 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|13.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|84 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)
|-