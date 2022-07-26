HT Auto
Kia EV6 vs Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

EV6
Kia EV6
GT Line
₹59.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
A-Class Limousine
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
200
₹45.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.2 seconds8.3
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Motor Performance
226 bhp-
Driving Range
528 Km-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery
77.4 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Range
528 km-
Max Speed
260 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Driver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
-No
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
-Yes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
62,86,83252,50,078
Ex-Showroom Price
59,95,00045,80,000
RTO
33,0004,87,000
Insurance
2,58,3321,82,578
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,35,1281,12,844
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

