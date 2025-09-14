In 2026, when choosing between the Kia EV6 and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Kia EV6 Price starts at Rs. 65.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GT Line AWD, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol. EV6 gets a battery pack of up to 84 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EV6 vs Range Rover Evoque Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ev6
|Range rover evoque
|Brand
|Kia
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 65.97 Lakhs
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|Range
|663 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|84 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)
|-