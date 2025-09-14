In 2026 when choosing among the Kia EV6 and Land Rover Range Rover Velar, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia EV6 Price starts at Rs. 65.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GT Line AWD and Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs. 87.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol. EV6 gets a battery pack of up to 84 kWh. Range Rover Velar: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EV6 vs Range Rover Velar Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ev6
|Range rover velar
|Brand
|Kia
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 65.97 Lakhs
|₹ 87.9 Lakhs
|Range
|663 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|84 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)
|-